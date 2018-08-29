Hollins (undisclosed) hasn't been practicing this week, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hollins has been out since the first game of the exhibition slate and doesn't seem to have any shot at playing in Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets. Meanwhile, Shelton Gibson has caught nine passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason games, making a strong case to replace Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) in three-wide formations for the first few weeks of the regular season. Even if he's available for the regular-season opener, Hollins may find that his role in the offense is minimal or non-existent.

