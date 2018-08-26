Eagles' Mack Hollins: Still absent from practice
Hollins (undisclosed) did not practice Sunday, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hollins missed Thursday's preseason loss to the Browns due to an undisclosed injury. The second-year wide receiver showed big-play potential last season, and he's expected to open the year as Philadelphia's No. 4 wide receiver, with potential to fill the No. 3 role if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) isn't ready for Week 1. The Eagles may also turn to Shelton Gibson for added playing time if Jeffery isn't available.
