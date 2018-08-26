Hollins (undisclosed) did not practice Sunday, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hollins missed Thursday's preseason loss to the Browns due to an undisclosed injury. The second-year wide receiver showed big-play potential last season, and he's expected to open the year as Philadelphia's No. 4 wide receiver, with potential to fill the No. 3 role if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) isn't ready for Week 1. The Eagles may also turn to Shelton Gibson for added playing time if Jeffery isn't available.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...