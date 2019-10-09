Hollins was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.

Hollins did see an additional target Sunday that would have resulted in an 11-yard reception, but the play was called back due to penalty. Hollins had some quality outings earlier in the season with the Eagles receiving corps dinged up, but a healthy Alshon Jeffery and running game and defense that have, respectively, done the heavy lifting over the past two games have left Hollins with few opportunities. DeSean Jackson's (abdomen) forthcoming return and a tough test against Minnesota Sunday should only further limit the third-year target.