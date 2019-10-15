Hollins was unable to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Vikings.

Hollins drew both of his targets on the Eagles' final drive of the first half but was not heard from again in the game. Despite playing at least 30 snaps in each of the last three weeks, including 39 in this one, the North Carolina product has just one catch to show for it. With DeSean Jackson (abdomen) nearing a return possibly as soon as this week at Dallas, Hollins may see his playing time completely evaporate soon.