Hollins' development figures to benefit from the Eagles trading Jordan Matthews on Friday, NFL.com's Marc Sessler reports.

Hollins has garnered glowing reviews from training camp and continued to make a strong impression by scoring a 38-yard touchdown in Philadelphia's preseason opener Thursday. As opposed to Matthews, the towering rookie fourth-rounder is most comfortable playing outside, which should give the Eagles a more natural combination of wideouts and allow Nelson Agholor to work the slot. Although Alshon Jeffery will command the most looks, Hollins has a chance to push Torrey Smith for playing time opposite him, particularly with the increased number of reps now sure to come his way.

