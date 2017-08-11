Eagles' Mack Hollins: To benefit from Matthews' departure
Hollins' development figures to benefit from the Eagles trading Jordan Matthews on Friday, NFL.com's Marc Sessler reports.
Hollins has garnered glowing reviews from training camp and continued to make a strong impression by scoring a 38-yard touchdown in Philadelphia's preseason opener Thursday. As opposed to Matthews, the towering rookie fourth-rounder is most comfortable playing outside, which should give the Eagles a more natural combination of wideouts and allow Nelson Agholor to work the slot. Although Alshon Jeffery will command the most looks, Hollins has a chance to push Torrey Smith for playing time opposite him, particularly with the increased number of reps now sure to come his way.
