Eagles' Mack Hollins: Unlikely to play Thursday
Hollins isn't warming up with the receivers and isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason tilt against the Patriots, Zach Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Hollins' absence from warmups coupled with his missed practices the past few days to an undisclosed injury seems to indicate that he won't suit up, though his status hasn't been confirmed. Look for Mike Wallace and Shelton Gibson to see some reps early on with Hollins likely out.
