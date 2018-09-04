Eagles' Mack Hollins: Will not play Thursday
Hollins (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's season opener against the Falcons, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Hollins suffered a minor setback with the groin injury he has been tending to over the last couple of weeks. This is why the Eagles elected to bring back wideout Markus Wheaton a day after they let him go, but it doesn't look like Hollins will be sidelined for too long with the injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.