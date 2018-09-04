Hollins (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's season opener against the Falcons, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Hollins suffered a minor setback with the groin injury he has been tending to over the last couple of weeks. This is why the Eagles elected to bring back wideout Markus Wheaton a day after they let him go, but it doesn't look like Hollins will be sidelined for too long with the injury.