Eagles' Makai Lemon: Dealing with minor hamstring injury

Lemon missed Tuesday's practice due to a hamstring injury that isn't expected to be a long-term concern, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

With DeVonta Smith also absent due to a seemingly minor hamstring injury, the Eagles have Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown as their top healthy wide receivers. Reports from training camp suggest Lemon had been getting plenty of first-team work before the hamstring injury first impacted his availability Monday. After a limited practice to start the week, he seems to be sitting out entirely Tuesday morning.