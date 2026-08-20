Lemon (hamstring) is practicing on a limited basis Thursday, Dave Zangoro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Lemon was also listed as limited at Wednesday's practice but wasn't in uniform. The rookie first-round pick has dealt with on-and-off hamstring injuries throughout his first NFL offseason. Philadelphia is taking a cautious approach with Lemon, who is poised to operate as a starter in three-receiver sets alongside DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks once Philadelphia's wide receiver room is healthy. Lemon looks unlikely to suit up in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots.

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