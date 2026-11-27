Lemon caught five of six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 39-38 win over the Cowboys.

The Eagles were down 28-10 at the half and watched Saquon Barkley (neck) and Dallas Goedert (shoulder) exit early, leaving Joe Milton with limited tools at his disposal to put together a comeback. DeVonta Smith saw most of the target volume, but Lemon came up big when it counted, connecting with Milton on a 24-yard TD that brought Philly to within two points with about two minutes left. While a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game failed, the stage was set for a game-winning 59-yard field goal by Jake Elliott in the dying seconds. Lemon has topped 50 yards in four of the last five games, producing a 25-249-2 line on 35 targets over that stretch, and the rookie's role could continue to grow in Week 13 against the Cardinals.