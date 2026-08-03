Eagles' Makai Lemon: Held out of team drills

Lemon (undisclosed) didn't take part in team drills during Monday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Per Frank, Lemon did go through individual drills Monday, but at this stage it's unclear if the wideout's subsequent limitations are related to the hamstring injury that kept him out of the final two weeks of spring practices in June. The report notes that Lemon did note ahead of training camp that he was fully healed from that issue. For now, consider the 2026 first-rounder day-to-day ahead of the Eagles' Aug. 15 preseason opener against the Ravens.