Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks will both operate in larger roles against the Rams on Sunday due to the absence of DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

The rookie first-rounder has seen his receiving yards steadily increase over the first three games of the regular season, and with Smith sidelined for at least one week, Lemon will have the opportunity to establish himself as a go-to target in the passing game for Jalen Hurts. The Rams will be without starting outside cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder), so whomever Los Angeles rolls out as a replacement could be a target that Lemon and the Eagles offense exploits.