Lemon caught six of nine targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

Lemon has stepped up as Philadelphia's de facto No. 1 receiver in the ongoing absences of DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). After setting career highs across the board with seven catches for 67 yards and his first NFL touchdown on eight targets in Week 7 against the Cowboys, Lemon led the Eagles in catches, receiving yards and targets Sunday night. The rookie 20th overall pick is building momentum ahead of a Week 9 home game against the Giants, but his target share would likely drop if Smith gains clearance to return.