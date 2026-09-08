The Eagles list Lemon as a starting receiver and their top punt returner on their unofficial depth chart released Tuesday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Lemon joins DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks as the top three receivers on the Eagles' depth chart, though Wicks may be prioritized ahead of the rookie first-round pick in two-wide sets, at least to begin the season. Wicks turned in a strong training camp for the Eagles, while Lemon spent considerable time on the sideline while tending to a hamstring injury. Lemon has since moved past that injury, but he'll likely need to impress both in practices and the snaps he receives early in the season before pushing past Wicks as the Eagles' No. 2 receiver.