Lemon caught his lone target for 14 yards while turning one carry into minus-five yards during the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Lemon recorded minus-five receiving yards on three catches during his NFL debut against the Commanders in Week 1. He was at least able to stay in the positive against Tennessee with a 14-yard catch on the last play of the third quarter, which moved the chains on third-and-8 and led to a two-yard touchdown run by Tank Bigsby four plays later. Lemon saw his workload in training camp severely limited due to a hamstring injury, so it may take a few weeks for the rookie first-rounder to ramp up his production. That said, with Dallas Goedert set to miss multiple weeks due to a sprained MCL, Lemon could operate in an elevated role in the passing game, starting with the Eagles' Week 3 road tilt against the Bears on Monday, Sept. 28.