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Eagles' Makai Lemon: Not in line to play Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lemon isn't suited up for Saturday's preseason game in Baltimore, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

In advance of this contest, the rookie first-round pick has missed all practices since Aug. 4 due to a minor hamstring injury. Fellow WRs DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Johnny Wilson also aren't dressed Saturday, meaning Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore and Darius Cooper are the top healthy options at the position. Lemon's next chance for his first action as a pro will arrive next Saturday at New England.

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