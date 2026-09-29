Lemon recorded three receptions for 29 yards on four targets in Monday's 27-7 loss to the Bears.

After taking the field for north of 60 percent of the snaps in both of the Eagles' first two contests, Lemon wasn't a major beneficiary of the absence of tight end Dallas Goedert (knee). Even though the Eagles leaned more heavily on three-wide formations, Lemon saw only a slight uptick in playing time Monday, logging 35 of 50 snaps (70 percent). The rookie first-round pick appears to be little more than a tertiary option in the passing game at this stage of his career, as he's thus far been held to seven catches for 38 yards on nine targets through his first three NFL games.