Lemon brought in seven of eight targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 38-21 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.

Lemon operated as the Eagles' de facto No. 1 receiver on a night where both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were sidelined, and the rookie met the moment by posting career- and team-high figures across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Lemon rounded out his solid performance by recording his first NFL touchdown catch on a four-yard scoring grab with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Lemon could have another opportunity to spearhead the air attack in a Week 8 road matchup against the Commanders on Sunday night, as both Smith and Wicks may be hard-pressed to get healthy enough to suit up for that contest.