Lemon will be the Eagles' top wide receiver for a second consecutive game due to the absences of both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).

Smith and Wicks have both been held out of practice for the last two weeks while tending to their respective injuries, and they'll both observe Sunday night's NFC East tilt from the sidelines. The Eagles' offense has struggled with Tanner McKee under center in place of Jalen Hurts (calf, IR), although Lemon still put together his best game of the season against the Cowboys on Monday, when he caught seven of eight targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. Lemon, Darius Cooper and Hollywood Brown will be the Eagles' top wide receivers against a Commanders defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed (15) and 28th in passing yards allowed per game (254.0)