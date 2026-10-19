Lemon caught three of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 25-14 loss to the Panthers.

The rookie wideout briefly exited Week 6 with an undisclosed injury but quickly returned and ended up running a team-high 45 routes on Tanner McKee's 49 dropbcks. It still didn't result in much production, as Lemon's six targets were a distant third on the team. The first-round wide receiver has just 18 catches for 127 yards and no touchdowns on 28 targets through six games. He can't be trusted as a fantasy starter headed into next Monday night's game against the Cowboys.