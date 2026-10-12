Lemon caught five of seven targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Lemon was able to set new career highs in receptions and receiving yards Sunday, finishing second on the team in targets behind fellow wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (8). The rookie is slowly coming into his own with Philadelphia, and he's had an opportunity to operate in a more prominent role with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) sidelined for the last two games. Lemon has now caught 15 of 22 targets for 108 yards over the first five contests of the 2026 campaign.