Lemon and Darius Cooper profile as the top wide receivers for QB Joe Milton's first start in an Eagles uniform Sunday against the Giants, per PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both are out for a third straight game. Lemon led the team in targets the past two weeks, putting up receiving lines of 7-67-1 and 6-57-0 against the Cowboys and Commanders, respectively. He'll likely be a focal point of the passing game again, though Milton may be more inclined to look downfield toward Cooper or Hollywod Brown in situations where Tanner McKee would throw a shorter pass to Lemon or a TE/RB.