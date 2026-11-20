Lemon will operate as the Eagles' WR2 against the Steelers on Sunday due to the return of DeVonta Smith (hamstring).

Smith has missed five of the Eagles' last six games (and each of the last three contests) due to a hamstring injury, but the veteran wide receiver does not carry an injury designation heading into the weekend. Lemon has been the team's WR1 in Smith's absence, but the former will still be heavily involved in the offensive gameplan given that Dontayvion Wicks (ankle/foot) has been ruled out for a fourth consecutive game. Joe Milton is getting the start at quarterback for a second straight game, and the Eagles are facing a Steelers defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in receiving yards allowed per game (260.6). Over his last five outings, Lemon has put together a 27-247-1 receiving line on 39 targets.