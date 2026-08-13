Eagles' Makai Lemon: Still slowed by hamstring injury

Lemon (hamstring) won't take part in Thursday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The rookie first-round pick will be sidelined for his seventh practice of training camp, but he was spotted in a helmet catching passes from a JUGS machine off to the side, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. While his presence on a side field is seemingly a good sign, Lemon appears unlikely to be available for Saturday's preseason opener versus the Ravens. With DeVonta Smith also having been slowed by a hamstring injury in camp, Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown have been seeing added reps with the first-team offense.