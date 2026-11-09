Lemon caught six of nine targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 19-11 loss to the Giants.

Lemon showed a nice rapport with QB Joe Milton in Milton's first NFL start, as the rookie first-round pick led the Eagles in catches, receiving yards and targets. Lemon has operated as Philadelphia's de facto No. 1 WR while DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have both missed the past three games, but the Eagles could get at least one of their top two wideouts back in Week 11 against the Steelers following a Week 10 bye.