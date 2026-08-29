Lemon brought in three of five targets for five yards and returned one punt return for no gain in the Eagles' 30-13 preseason loss to the Bengals on Friday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Lemon made his long-awaited pro debut after finally overcoming a nagging hamstring injury, and although he was certainly kept busy during his time in the game, he extracted minimal gains from his receptions. The 2026 first-round pick is still ticketed for the No. 3 receiver role to open the season despite the missed time, and Lemon will now have the opportunity to garner plenty of practice reps ahead of a Week 1 home matchup against the Commanders on Sept. 13.