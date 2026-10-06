Lemon caught three of six targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Rams.

Lemon had a chance to step into a more prominent role on offense in the absence of DeVonta Smith (hamstring), but he didn't really see an increase in production. The wide receiver's six targets were a new career high, but he has now registered three or fewer catches in all four games this season while never exceeding 30 receiving yards. Quarterback Jalen Hurts recorded only 93 total passing yards Sunday, so he'll have to better for Lemon to see an increase in production Week 5 versus Jacksonville.