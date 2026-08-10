Eagles' Makai Lemon: Unlikely to break camp as starter

Lemon appears unlikely to start for the Eagles early in the season while he's missed time in the spring and during training camp due to a lingering hamstring injury, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Selected with the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Lemon was expected to be an immediate contributor for the Eagles following a dazzling final season at USC in which he took home the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver. Unfortunately for the 5-foot-11, 192-pound wideout, he's had few opportunities thus far with the Eagles to showcase his skills, as he's taken limited reps even on the days that the hamstring issue hasn't kept him off the practice field. Lemon still has time to get healthy and make a case for earning a sizable role in Week 1, but at this stage of camp, free-agent pickup Dontayvion Wicks may have the early edge on opening the season as the Eagles' No. 2 wideout behind DeVonta Smith.