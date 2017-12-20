Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Active in win

Jenkins picked up nine tackles (four solo) in the Eagles' 34-29 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Jenkins' tackle total marked his highest since Week 7 and second biggest total of the season. The 29-year-old strong safety was one of three Eagles defenders to participate in all 88 defensive snaps. He figures to be in line for another heavy workload in the Eagles' Week 16 matchup against the Raiders, as the team hopes to lock up home field advantage for the playoffs.