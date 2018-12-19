Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Adds 11 more tackles
Jenkins had 12 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.
Jenkins had two tackles for loss as the Eagles were able to forced three turnovers by the Rams offense. The 30-year-old has now reached double-digit tackles in back-to-back weeks to bring his season tackle total to 88.
