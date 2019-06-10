Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Arrives for mandatory minicamp

Jenkins reported to the Eagles' practice facility Monday for mandatory minicamp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jenkins was not present for OTAs in May -- likely related to his desire for a new contract -- but his arrival for minicamp indicates he won't be holding out for a new deal. The 31-year-old has two years remaining on the four-year, $35 million extension he signed he signed in 2016, but the spending spree at safety this offseason reset the market for the position. Jenkins has been an unquestioned leader of the defense and had 97 tackles (79 solo), one sack, one interception and three forced fumbles last season.

