Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Big tackling day in finale

Jenkins notched nine tackles (eight solo), one defended pass and one forced fumble during Sunday's win over the Giants.

Jenkins has handled 100 percent of defensive snaps for Philadelphia this season, and he'll continue playing his every-down role in Sunday's wild-card playoff round against the Seahawks. The veteran concludes the regular season with 81 tackles (63 solo), 2.5 sacks, eight defended passes, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.