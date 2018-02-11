Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Fails to score in 2017

Jenkins finished the 2017 regular season with 76 tackles (63 solo), a sack, two interceptions, and eight passes defensed across 16 games.

Jenkins played all 16 games for the fourth consecutive year. Perhaps this longevity helped get him elected to his second Pro-Bowl because, statistically speaking, he virtually repeated his 2016 season. The only major difference was his failure to score a defensive touchdown, marking just the second of eight pro seasons in which he has failed to find the end zone. He is now on the wrong side of 30 and has limited upside in IDP leagues.