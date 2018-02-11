Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Fails to score in 2017
Jenkins finished the 2017 regular season with 76 tackles (63 solo), a sack, two interceptions, and eight passes defensed across 16 games.
Jenkins played all 16 games for the fourth consecutive year. Perhaps this longevity helped get him elected to his second Pro-Bowl because, statistically speaking, he virtually repeated his 2016 season. The only major difference was his failure to score a defensive touchdown, marking just the second of eight pro seasons in which he has failed to find the end zone. He is now on the wrong side of 30 and has limited upside in IDP leagues.
More News
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...