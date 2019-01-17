Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Finishes season solidly

Jenkins, who racked up 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's playoff loss to the Saints, finished the 2018 regular season with 97 tackles (79 solo), a sack, an interception and eight passes defensed.

While most of those numbers are pretty standard for the 31-year-old over his past few seasons, the tackle total is a big jump up from 76 in 2017 and is good for the second-best tally of his career. The Ohio State product has not missed a game in five years with Philadelphia and should be the starting strong safety in 2019. Without a lot of big-play upside, he should be a low-floor IDP option once again.