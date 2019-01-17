Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Finishes season solidly
Jenkins, who racked up 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's playoff loss to the Saints, finished the 2018 regular season with 97 tackles (79 solo), a sack, an interception and eight passes defensed.
While most of those numbers are pretty standard for the 31-year-old over his past few seasons, the tackle total is a big jump up from 76 in 2017 and is good for the second-best tally of his career. The Ohio State product has not missed a game in five years with Philadelphia and should be the starting strong safety in 2019. Without a lot of big-play upside, he should be a low-floor IDP option once again.
More News
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Adds 11 more tackles•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Totals 11 tackles in loss•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Records first sack•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Grabs first interception•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Paces team in tackles•
-
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Should play through wrist issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...