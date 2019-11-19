Play

Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Logs seven tackles in loss

Jenkins recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

It was Jenkins' second-best game of the season in terms of tackle production, which stands to reason as he played all 74 of the Eagles' defensive snaps and a season-high 12 on special teams. He hasn't made many big plays this season, having made no interceptions while breaking up just three passes on the year.

