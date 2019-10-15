Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Paces team in tackles in loss

Jenkins recorded eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Vikings. He also defensed a pass and forced a fumble.

Sunday marked Jenkins' first game of the year with more than four tackles. Despite playing every snap on defense this season, the 31-year-old has logged just 26 tackles (20 solo). That's well off the pace of last year's 97 and more similar to his 2016 and 2017 seasons when he logged 72 and 76 tackles, respectively.