Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Paces team in tackles
Jenkins recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints.
Jenkins -- along with Corey Graham -- led the Eagles with nine tackles, which marked a season high for the 10-year pro. He has 16 tackles over the past two weeks and will look to keep it going against the Giants on Sunday.
