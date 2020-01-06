Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Prepared to hold out

Jenkins relayed that he won't play for the Eagles on his current deal in 2020, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins is scheduled to make $7.85 million in 2020 during the final year of his contract, but if he doesn't get a new deal, he doesn't plan on playing. The market for safeties is shifting, as Earl Thomas -- who turns 31 in May -- is set to make $15 million next season, and Landon Collins signed for a similar annual payout last March. Jenkins played every defensive snap in 2019 and recorded 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight pass breakups and four forced fumbles.