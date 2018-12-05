Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Records first sack
Jenkins had two solo tackles and a sack in Monday's win against Washington.
Jenkins had his lowest tackle output of the season but compensated for it a bit by notching his first sack of the year. The veteran strong safety had 66 tackles (53 solo) with three forced fumbles, a sack and an interception heading into next week's game at Dallas.
