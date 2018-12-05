Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Records first sack

Jenkins had two solo tackles and a sack in Monday's win against Washington.

Jenkins had his lowest tackle output of the season but compensated for it a bit by notching his first sack of the year. The veteran strong safety had 66 tackles (53 solo) with three forced fumbles, a sack and an interception heading into next week's game at Dallas.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...