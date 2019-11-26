Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Records two sacks in loss
Jenkins logged six tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Seattle.
After a slow start to the year, Jenkins now has all 2.5 of his sacks on the year in his last three games. He is up to 52 tackles (38 solo) on the season.
