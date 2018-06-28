Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Recovered from thumb surgery

Jenkins (thumb) was a full participate from the start of the Eagles' offseason program, Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reports.

Jenkins underwent surgery on one of his thumbs in March, but the procedure was never expected to be a big deal. The eight-year vet will open training camp as the leader of the Eagles secondary after averaging over 84 tackles and 10 pass breakups in his four seasons since arriving in Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories