Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Should play through wrist issue
Jenkins was a full participant at Wednesday's practice despite a wrist injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jenkins was a late addition to the injury report but his full participation should quell any major concerns. The 30-year-old was sporting a wrap/light cast on his right wrist Wednesday but the injury shouldn't affect his availability for Sunday's game at New Orleans.
