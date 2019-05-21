Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Skipping OTAs

Jenkins' absence from OTAs may be related to his desire for a new contract, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jenkins has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $35 million extension, with base salaries of $8.1 million in 2019 and $7.6 million in 2020. His deal put him near the top of the market for safeties at the time of signing, but the 2019 offseason reset the market with Tyrann Mathieu, Landon Collins and Earl Thomas each getting at least $13.75 million per year and $26.8 million guaranteed, per overthecap.com. While is age likely will keep him out of that price range, the 31-year-old Jenkins hasn't shown any sign of slowing down, coming off a 2018 campaign with 97 tackles (79 solo), eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and an interception in 16 games. He's played 98.4 percent of defensive snaps since joining the Eagles in 2014, displaying the versatility to play slot cornerback or even dime/nickel linebacker when needed. His absence won't be considered a holdout unless it extends to mandatory minicamp in mid-June.