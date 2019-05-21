Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Skipping OTAs
Jenkins' absence from OTAs may be related to his desire for a new contract, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jenkins has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $35 million extension, with base salaries of $8.1 million in 2019 and $7.6 million in 2020. His deal put him near the top of the market for safeties at the time of signing, but the 2019 offseason reset the market with Tyrann Mathieu, Landon Collins and Earl Thomas each getting at least $13.75 million per year and $26.8 million guaranteed, per overthecap.com. While is age likely will keep him out of that price range, the 31-year-old Jenkins hasn't shown any sign of slowing down, coming off a 2018 campaign with 97 tackles (79 solo), eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and an interception in 16 games. He's played 98.4 percent of defensive snaps since joining the Eagles in 2014, displaying the versatility to play slot cornerback or even dime/nickel linebacker when needed. His absence won't be considered a holdout unless it extends to mandatory minicamp in mid-June.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...