Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Totals 11 tackles in loss
Jenkins recorded 11 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.
Jenkins played all of Philadelphia's 99 defensive snaps, resulting in a season-high performance in single-game tackles. The veteran safety is a solid IDP play heading into a Week 15 tilt against the Rams.
