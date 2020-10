Jackson is expected to miss two weeks with a quadriceps injury he picked up in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

This means Jackson likely will miss Thursday's matchup against the Giants and the Week 8 tilt against the Cowboys, and the Eagles hope he'll return to action following their Week 9 bye. Javon Hargrave is expected to bump into a starting role in place of Jackson, and Hassan Ridgeway should see his snap count rise as well.