Eagles' Malik Jackson: Expected to miss season
Jackson is expected to miss the rest of the 2019 season with a Lisfranc injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Garafolo also notes that Jackson will have surgery next week. The 29-year-old had to be carted off the field in Sunday's 32-27 victory over Washington. Sunday was Jackson's first appearance for the Eagles after signing a three-year, $30 million contract in March. The veteran's absence leaves work for Tim Jernigan and Hassan Ridgeway in Philadelphia's defensive front.
