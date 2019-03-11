Jackson is signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN

Schefter's initial report mistakenly placed the total value at $10 million, which is actually the annual average. The updated terms are far more reasonable, considering Jackson is 29 years old and had 18 sacks in his three seasons with Jacksonville. He'll slide in as a starter next to Fletcher Cox, giving the Eagles a solid argument for the most fearsome interior-line duo in the league, though it could just as easily be argued that Aaron Donald plus any warm body is superior.

