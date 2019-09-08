Jackson (foot) was carted off the field during Sunday's game versus the Redskins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

It's unlikely Jackson returns to the game since he left with just minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old made one tackle before exiting the contest, and he'll look to shake off this issue before Week 2's matchup versus the Falcons.

