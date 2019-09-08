Jackson said following Sunday's contest against the Redskins that he has a lower-leg injury, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The 29-year-old was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter Sunday, and could be dealing with a more serious injury. Jackson did go on to say he didn't want to speculate what sort of injury he's dealing with, but he wasn't spotted in a boot or on crutches. It's likely Jackson undergoes x-rays or an MRI before the team announces any specifics on his injury.