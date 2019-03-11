Eagles' Malik Jackson: Joining Eagles on the cheap
Jackson is signing with the Eagles, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Jackson was released by the Jaguars on Friday after playing out three seasons of a six-year, $85.5 million contract. He'll settle for a much smaller sum in his second shot at the open market, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting the new deal is for three years and $10 million. Jackson likely will slide in as a starter alongside Fletcher Cox, while fellow defensive tackle Tim Jernigan is set to become a free agent after the Eagles decided not to pick up his option for 2019. The 29-year-old Jackson played all 48 games in his three seasons with Jacksonville, averaging 35 tackles and six sacks per year. The contract sounds like an absolute steal if the initial numbers are indeed correct.
